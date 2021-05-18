Proposify Launches Proposify Free

Proposify, a provider of online proposal software, today launched Proposify Free, a free version of its online proposal software that tracks and manages the entire closing process.

With Proposify Free, sales professionals can create, track, and close deals with one free solution that they can use for as long as they like. Its core features and functionality arms sellers with the control and visibility they need to close more deals and collect payment right away.

The free app lets users do the following:

Create proposals;

Track proposals, even after they're sent, with detailed analytics around how their prospects are interacting with documents;

Collect signatures with a built-in esignature tool; and

Get paid as soon as the prospect signs.