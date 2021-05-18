Proposify Launches Proposify Free
Proposify, a provider of online proposal software, today launched Proposify Free, a free version of its online proposal software that tracks and manages the entire closing process.
With Proposify Free, sales professionals can create, track, and close deals with one free solution that they can use for as long as they like. Its core features and functionality arms sellers with the control and visibility they need to close more deals and collect payment right away.
The free app lets users do the following:
- Create proposals;
- Track proposals, even after they're sent, with detailed analytics around how their prospects are interacting with documents;
- Collect signatures with a built-in esignature tool; and
- Get paid as soon as the prospect signs.
"Sales reps are tasked with a lot of responsibility. They must provide potential buyers with a personalized experience through content and frequent communication, and, to top it off, they've had to maintain these responsibilities while shifting to a remote selling environment," said Kyle Racki, CEO of Proposify, in a statement. "At Proposify, our mission has always been to make every deal a closed deal. Launching Proposify Free makes it easier for sales professionals to be the best on their team, to crush their quotas, and close more deals faster."