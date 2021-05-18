MuleSoft Updates Anypoint Platform with DataGraph
MuleSoft, provider of an integration and API platform, today introduced the next major release of Anypoint Platform with DataGraph.
The latest Anypoint Platform allows IT and business teams to take advantage of reusable building blocks to do the following:
- Accelerate delivery speed: With Anypoint DataGraph, companies compose data faster by consuming data from multiple APIs with just a single GraphQL query. In addition, developers can replace custom code for many API requests with a managed service that requires no maintenance.
- Automate business processes with dozens of new connectors to bring in data from commonly used services and apps, including Automation Anywhere, Google Sheets, JIRA, Netsuite, and Stripe. In addition, new MuleSoft Accelerators for SAP, financial services, and retail bring packaged industry solutions and best practices to companies to unlock SAP ERP data, streamline procure-to-pay, and achieve a single view of the customer.
- Build once, deploy anywhere: Anypoint Runtime Fabric, now available on Azure Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, and Google Kubernetes Engine, allows users to deploy consistently to any cloud.
"Every industry is under pressure to deliver digital innovation faster to meet rising customer expectations and adapt to changing market dynamics," said Meir Amiel, chief product officer at MuleSoft, in a statement. "Any digital project requires integration, data, security, governance and APIs. With MuleSoft, companies are rethinking their approach to integration and APIs based on secure, reusable building blocks to solve their most immediate need and lay the foundation for ongoing innovation."
"Our customers expect seamless digital experiences from anywhere," said Joseph Piccirillo, engineering director and head of Invesco's global distribution apps, in a statement. "To quickly deliver new services like our digital wealth management platform, we used MuleSoft to connect legacy systems and automate complex business processes. By leveraging reusable building blocks like APIs, we are increasing employee productivity and accelerated time to value, making us more efficient with each project."