MuleSoft Updates Anypoint Platform with DataGraph

MuleSoft, provider of an integration and API platform, today introduced the next major release of Anypoint Platform with DataGraph.

The latest Anypoint Platform allows IT and business teams to take advantage of reusable building blocks to do the following:

Accelerate delivery speed: With Anypoint DataGraph, companies compose data faster by consuming data from multiple APIs with just a single GraphQL query. In addition, developers can replace custom code for many API requests with a managed service that requires no maintenance.

Automate business processes with d ozens of new connectors to bring in data from commonly used services and apps, including Automation Anywhere, Google Sheets, JIRA, Netsuite, and Stripe. In addition, new MuleSoft Accelerators for SAP, financial services, and retail bring packaged industry solutions and best practices to companies to unlock SAP ERP data, streamline procure-to-pay, and achieve a single view of the customer.

Build once, deploy anywhere: Anypoint Runtime Fabric, now available on Azure Kubernetes Service, Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service, and Google Kubernetes Engine, allows users to deploy consistently to any cloud.