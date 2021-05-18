Vericast Introduces Household Connect
Vericast, a marketing solutions company, today launched Household Connect, a digital solution from its Valassis line of business that uniquely connects data to a digital household. Household Connect will be a key element of the Consumer Graph technology that enables companies to anticipate intent and intelligently engage with their best audiences.
Household Connect's exclusive, patent-pending targeting approach is not reliant on cookies or device IDs. Household Connect examines relationships between devices based on their behaviors to create digital households. By associating digital households with physical addresses to reach like-minded consumers across both print and digital media.
"In the world of advertising technology, the only constant is change," said Michelle Engle, chief product officer for digital marketing and technology solutions at Vericast, in a statement. "We have spent over a decade laying the groundwork and investing in technology that is purpose-built to adapt to current and future industry changes. This approach has allowed us to rapidly evolve our marketing technology amid changing regulations to continue helping our clients reach their consumers in highly resonant ways. With Household Connect, we are grounding our technology in the digital household, empowering marketers to continue to deliver relevant, personalized targeting in a privacy-preserving and scalable manner."