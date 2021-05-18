Vericast Introduces Household Connect

Vericast, a marketing solutions company, today launched Household Connect, a digital solution from its Valassis line of business that uniquely connects data to a digital household. Household Connect will be a key element of the Consumer Graph technology that enables companies to anticipate intent and intelligently engage with their best audiences.

Household Connect's exclusive, patent-pending targeting approach is not reliant on cookies or device IDs. Household Connect examines relationships between devices based on their behaviors to create digital households. By associating digital households with physical addresses to reach like-minded consumers across both print and digital media.