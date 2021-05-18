Model N Launches Spring Release

Model N, a provider of cloud revenue management solutions, today announced its High Tech Spring 2021 release, the semi-annual update to its flagship product, Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech.

This latest version incorporates new insights to deliver improved pricing decisions and business wins by leveraging artificial intelligence. Additional enhancements improve channel partner efficiency and data quality and extend channel management capabilities.

New features and functions in the Spring 2021 product release include the following:

Forecasting of win probability of design registrations and opportunity growth through product recommendations provided via new machine learning-based intelligent insights within Revenue Cloud;

New Revenue Cloud Historical Quote price lookup feature;

Milestone-based metrics around rebates and incentives, extending channel management and improving channel partner performance;

Self-service capabilities via Channel Network, which enable partners to own their channel data.

Model N Revenue Cloud for High Tech also intelligently maximizes pocket wins using product recommendations. The latest release also includes expanded rebate management capabilities. Updated channel data management capabilities have expanded functionality in the automation and management of channel partner activities with Channel Network.