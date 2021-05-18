Aniview Unveils Mobile App SDK

Aniview, a provider of ad-serving solutions, has launched a software development kit (SDK) on its transparent monetization platform for video-content management. The SDK empowers publishers with additional advertisements within native mobile applications on IOS and Android devices.

The native SDK will support both Video Ad Serving Template (VAST) and Video Player Ad Interface (VPAID).

Aniview's customers can now manage their SDK ads remotely through the Aniview platform, which includes tools such as transitions, animations, and scrolling options and several user-experience templates.

The Aniview platform includes a proprietary video-ad player, mobile apps SDK, PreBid Server, seamless header-bidding integration, high-performance Ad Server, marketplace, SSAI, and CTV/OTT dynamic auction.