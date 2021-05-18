Acxiom Launches Real-Time Solutions Suite

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has launched Acxiom Real-Time Solutions, a suite of solutions to unlock data and power better in-the-moment experiences

Acxiom Real-Time Solutions include offerings for decisioning, personalization, and lead optimization. The suite combines Acxiom's offerings in identity resolution, data, and data management with additional capabilities like real-time data capture, unification of customer portraits, decisioning, and offer personalization. It also integrates with leading marketing, advertising, and customer data platforms.

Acxiom Real Time Solutions address a variety of use cases, including the following:

Real-time personalization;

Customer portrait unification and management;

Cross-channel data unification;

Cross-device personalization;

Multichannel offer management;

Predictive artificial intelligence/machine learning;

Cross-campaign arbitration;

Audience creation and management;

Sales lead optimization;

Next-best action guidance; and

Integration with Acxiom Real Identity and InfoBase data.