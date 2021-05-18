Acxiom Launches Real-Time Solutions Suite
Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, has launched Acxiom Real-Time Solutions, a suite of solutions to unlock data and power better in-the-moment experiences
Acxiom Real-Time Solutions include offerings for decisioning, personalization, and lead optimization. The suite combines Acxiom's offerings in identity resolution, data, and data management with additional capabilities like real-time data capture, unification of customer portraits, decisioning, and offer personalization. It also integrates with leading marketing, advertising, and customer data platforms.
Acxiom Real Time Solutions address a variety of use cases, including the following:
- Real-time personalization;
- Customer portrait unification and management;
- Cross-channel data unification;
- Cross-device personalization;
- Multichannel offer management;
- Predictive artificial intelligence/machine learning;
- Cross-campaign arbitration;
- Audience creation and management;
- Sales lead optimization;
- Next-best action guidance; and
- Integration with Acxiom Real Identity and InfoBase data.
"Acxiom Real-Time Solutions is a suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions that takes Acxiom's historic strengths in first-party data management and identity and extends them to digital channels," said Chad Engelgau, CEO of Acxiom, in a statement. "This suite of solutions is an important way we are helping our clients increase the value of their marketing and data investments, drive their modern marketing strategies, and grow their businesses."
"Our focus on decisioning as the key to enabling better customer experiences through real-time customer journeys makes Acxiom Real-Time Solutions a true differentiator for brands who need to be as relevant as possible in the moment," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom, in a statement. "Decisioning must be channel-agnostic to orchestrate complex customer journeys and include proven, accurate data and identity."