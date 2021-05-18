Quintesse Launches Curated Brand Marketplaces

Quintesse, providers of a contextual ad targeting platform, today released Curated Brand Marketplaces, a tool that analyzes the global bidstream for precise contextual pre-bid targeting at scale. Curated Brand Marketplaces are enabled by integrations with demand-side platforms (DSPs) and ad exchange partners, including Xandr, Avocet, and IPONWEB.

Curated Brand Marketplaces lets users create custom semantic lemma maps to define content requirements at the brand, campaign, and placement-level. Using natural language processing (NLP) and computational linguistics, Quintesse then analyzes the bidstream to create custom brand marketplaces, which include only specific URLs and pages of content that match companies' safety and suitability preferences as well as domain inclusion and exclusion lists. The platform then creates Deal IDs that are used to activate contextually targeted display, native, and video campaigns on more than 240 DSPs.

The Quintesse Curated Brand Marketplace process begins with a discovery of relevant topics, themes, and brand suitability preferences to form a semantic framework for advanced contextual targeting. The platform includes CML tools to build out semantic logic as emma maps to increase reach and contextual depth. To keep semantic logic fresh and continually optimize campaigns, Quintesse's CML ensures these custom lemma maps are dynamic by adding new relevant topics and removing those that fall out of relevance.

Quintesse also provides post-bid monitoring and analysis. The detailed contextual verification reporting provides URL-level transparency on where a campaign ran to help maximize understanding of brand safety and suitability as well as contextual relevance.