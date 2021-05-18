Khoros Adds AI-Powered Insights in Spring 2021 Release

Khoros, a provider of digital-first customer engagement software and services, today introduced its 2021 Spring Innovation Release with new artificial intelligence-powered tools for safer, smarter online communities, easier-to-access customer insights, and seamless workflows for paid and organic social media efforts.

Key platform capabilities launching in Khoros' Spring Innovation Release include the following:

Enhanced automation framework in Engagement Manager for simplifying and enhancing employee responses to digital channels, escalating posts to private messaging sessions with agents, detecting warranty status from CRM integration, suggesingt popular responses to questions, and more.

Protection against offensive contentKhoros partnered with Samurai Labs to build natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML) to detect and reject or approve posts based on content automatically. Offensive content is automatically removed from communities.

Ads execution for Facebook and Instagram in Khoros Marketing. Users can switch between creating and publishing organic and paid content, promote content, and create ads using campaigns and ad sets.

Natural language processing in Khoros Intelligence to give marketers faster, better insight into conversations happening on social media.

Partnership with Talkwalker, a listening and analytics tool delivering real-time insights across 187 languages on all social media channels and online media.

CX Insights on-the-go, a mobile app for Android and iOS devices.