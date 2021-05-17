Bambuser Acquires Relatable
Bambuser has acquired Relatable, a marketing technology company, for approximately $24 million. The purchase will bring together technologies for live video shopping and creative influencer marketing campaigns.
Relatable's technology facilitates searching for and booking influencers for marketing initiatives.
"By joining forces with Relatable, we increase our market pole position with an unrivaled SaaS offering that clearly differentiates us from the competition" said Maryam Ghahremani, CEO of Bambuser, in a statement.
"Bambuser and Relatable are a match made in heaven. I'm excited to build a global sales organization that leverages the enormous market demand and fuels growth to our SaaS business," Martin Garbarczyk, founder of Relatable who will join Bambuser as chief revenue officer, said in a statement.