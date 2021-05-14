Talkdesk Launches Flexible Shopping Solution
Talkdesk, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched Talkdesk Flexible Shopping to help retailers and manufacturers ready their contact centers to support post-pandemic shopper expectations.
Talkdesk Flexible Shopping provides integrated, cloud-based contact center tools to help streamline curbside pickup, buy online-pickup in store (BOPIS), and appointment shopping communications. Retailers can manage services through multiple communication channels, including voice, messaging, email, chat, and social media, from one solution. Talkdesk Flexible Shopping uses automation and artificial intelligence to help improve cross-channel and omnichannel customer experiences.
"Creating great customer experiences has always been critical for brands and retailers, but the events of the past year have considerably upped the stakes. Consumers have adopted new ways of interacting with brands they love, and they now expect retailers to meet them where they are in order to provide a frictionless experience," said Charanya Kannan, chief product officer of Talkdesk, in a statement. "Talkdesk Flexible Shopping offers a better way for retailers to deliver on these expectations, so they can drive loyalty and long-term customer value."