Talkdesk Launches Flexible Shopping Solution

Talkdesk, a customer experience solutions provider, has launched Talkdesk Flexible Shopping to help retailers and manufacturers ready their contact centers to support post-pandemic shopper expectations.

Talkdesk Flexible Shopping provides integrated, cloud-based contact center tools to help streamline curbside pickup, buy online-pickup in store (BOPIS), and appointment shopping communications. Retailers can manage services through multiple communication channels, including voice, messaging, email, chat, and social media, from one solution. Talkdesk Flexible Shopping uses automation and artificial intelligence to help improve cross-channel and omnichannel customer experiences.