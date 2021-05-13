Ignite Sales Partners with Vericast

Ignite Sales, a provider of retail banking customer engagement and retention technology, and Vericast, a marketing solutions company, together with its Harland Clarke line of customer experience solutions, announced a strategic alliance that will expand Ignite Sales' distribution channel. Vericast will sell Ignite Sales technology as part of its line of account acquisition solutions and will be branded Account Advisor - powered by Ignite Sales.

Ignite Sales' customer engagement platform builds customized, dynamic, customer-facing conversation guides for financial institutions that discover customer financial needs and generate account recommendations .