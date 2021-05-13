Ignite Sales Partners with Vericast
Ignite Sales, a provider of retail banking customer engagement and retention technology, and Vericast, a marketing solutions company, together with its Harland Clarke line of customer experience solutions, announced a strategic alliance that will expand Ignite Sales' distribution channel. Vericast will sell Ignite Sales technology as part of its line of account acquisition solutions and will be branded Account Advisor - powered by Ignite Sales.
Ignite Sales' customer engagement platform builds customized, dynamic, customer-facing conversation guides for financial institutions that discover customer financial needs and generate account recommendations .
"Bankers experience deeper, richer customer engagement using Ignite's dynamic conversation guides," said Scott Hansen, executive vice president of marketing at Vericast, in a statement. "Whether engaging with customers digitally, through video, in call centers, in a branch, or a combination of these channels, bankers leverage the conversation guides to get to the heart of customers' needs, creating a positive and memorable conversation."
"Vericast, through its Harland Clarke account acquisition solutions, has a history of building trusted relationships with its clients. Through this alliance, Ignite gains the opportunity to assist the company's extensive customer base of banks and credit unions to improve the financial wellness of their retail and business customers and to further our business growth," said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales, in a statement. "Together, we are assisting banks and credit unions to take the next step in digital transformation, which will enable them to significantly enhance customer experience."