Auth0 Launches Auth0 identity OS

Auth0, an identity platform provider, has launched the Auth0 identity operating system (identity OS), a cloud-native, adaptable platform for managing the identities of employees, business partners, and consumers.

Among the features in this new platform are the following:

Auth0 Actions, an extensibility framework that executes serverless functions on triggers;

Auth0 Organizations, for enterprise app teams to manage customers and partners in any multitenant, B2B, or SaaS application; and

Auth0 Identity Maturity Framework (IMF), which visualizes customers' entire identity journeys, provides a toolkit to benchmark current identity maturity, create a plan for identity journeys, and visualize how the Auth0 identity OS can identify and move practices from good to great.