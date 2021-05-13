Auth0 Launches Auth0 identity OS
Auth0, an identity platform provider, has launched the Auth0 identity operating system (identity OS), a cloud-native, adaptable platform for managing the identities of employees, business partners, and consumers.
Among the features in this new platform are the following:
- Auth0 Actions, an extensibility framework that executes serverless functions on triggers;
- Auth0 Organizations, for enterprise app teams to manage customers and partners in any multitenant, B2B, or SaaS application; and
- Auth0 Identity Maturity Framework (IMF), which visualizes customers' entire identity journeys, provides a toolkit to benchmark current identity maturity, create a plan for identity journeys, and visualize how the Auth0 identity OS can identify and move practices from good to great.
"We believe the companies that succeed in the next five years will not only meet but exceed the ever-growing expectations for security, privacy, and convenience," said Shiv Ramji, chief product officer at Auth0 (which was recently acquired by Okta), in a statement. "Traditional identity platforms are inflexible to customization, which makes exceeding these expectations nearly impossible. The modern identity platform of the future, Auth0 identity OS, is adaptable. An integration bridge, a bridge between use cases, and a bridge for user experience is now critical for accelerating an enterprise's scale and growth."