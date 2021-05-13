MeaningCloud Partners with Webhose

MeaningCloud, a text analytics company, has partnered with web data provider Webhose to scale MeaningCloud text analytics to Webhose's customer base.

The Webhose offering brings together MeaningCloud's platform-as-a-service for developing, deploying, and operating natural language processing-enhanced applications integrated with Webhose's systems for mining and structuring data across the internet.

MeaningCloud delivers deep semantic analytics for topic extraction, summarization, classification, and sentiment analysis with this integrated solution. The Webhose platform collects data from sources like news, blogs, discussions, and reviews. Webhose delivers unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. The Webhose platform addresses the needs of organizations that require analysis that goes beyond internally available data sets.