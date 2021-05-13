MeaningCloud Partners with Webhose
MeaningCloud, a text analytics company, has partnered with web data provider Webhose to scale MeaningCloud text analytics to Webhose's customer base.
The Webhose offering brings together MeaningCloud's platform-as-a-service for developing, deploying, and operating natural language processing-enhanced applications integrated with Webhose's systems for mining and structuring data across the internet.
MeaningCloud delivers deep semantic analytics for topic extraction, summarization, classification, and sentiment analysis with this integrated solution. The Webhose platform collects data from sources like news, blogs, discussions, and reviews. Webhose delivers unstructured web content into machine-readable data feeds. The Webhose platform addresses the needs of organizations that require analysis that goes beyond internally available data sets.
"The combined power of Webhose and the MeaningCloud Platform delivers a powerful offering to rapidly scale and bolster digital transformation efforts at the world's leading organizations," said Jose Gonzalez, CEO of MeaningCloud, in a statement. "We're enthusiastic about working with Webhose to give customers across critical industries a best-in-class offering, from brand monitoring and content curation to critical market intelligence across geographies."
"The tight integration of MeaningCloud's text analytics with Webhose's datastream unlocks tremendous value from unstructured data for organizations across the globe in every vertical market, enabling turnkey deep semantic analytics well beyond the limitations of internal data sets," said Ran Geva, CEO of Webhose, in a statement. "The MeaningCloud/Webhose innovation brings exciting benefits that enable customers to analyze massive amounts of unstructured data in meaningful ways."
