Factoreal Introduces SMS Marketing Channel

After releasing a major automation suite for Twitter in January, Factoreal has now added an SMS marketing channel to its suite of marketer-focused automation features.

With this addition, Factoreal is enabling markters to centrally manage SMS, email, social media, social ads, landing pages, website tracking, and automation workflows from their Factoreal centralized marketing automation hub. It also offers template management, consent management, and the ability to send real-time or scheduled messages. Users can also see a list of all destinations and messages sent to recipients.

Factoreal's SMS marketing channel is supported in the United States, Canada, and India.