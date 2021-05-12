Marchex Launches Engage for Automotive

Marchex, a conversational analytics and solutions company, today released Marchex Engage for Automotive, an artificial intelligence-powered solution specifically for automotive dealers.

Marchex Engage for Automotive is a conversation intelligence application for automotive sales teams to deliver better buying experiences and improve sales outcomes. It delivers actionable insight into sales leads from inbound and outbound calls with simplified reporting.

Marchex Engage for Automotive does the following:

Automatically scores and categorizes conversations between consumers and dealer sales teams using conversation intelligence;

Identifies which vehicles were discussed and whether an appointment to test-drive was made;

Generates action lists that enable sellers to focus follow-up conversations on the highest-value leads;

Generates action alerts so team specialists can save lost leads when conversations end unsuccessfully;

Enables users to share conversations with team members and sets status to coordinate actions or next steps;

Enables outbound click-to-call from leading automotive CRM systems;

Updates dealer CRM systems with enriched leads as sellers complete each inbound or outbound conversation;

Enables users to review audio conversations; and

Uncovers in-the-moment training opportunities.