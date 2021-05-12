Marchex Launches Engage for Automotive
Marchex, a conversational analytics and solutions company, today released Marchex Engage for Automotive, an artificial intelligence-powered solution specifically for automotive dealers.
Marchex Engage for Automotive is a conversation intelligence application for automotive sales teams to deliver better buying experiences and improve sales outcomes. It delivers actionable insight into sales leads from inbound and outbound calls with simplified reporting.
Marchex Engage for Automotive does the following:
- Automatically scores and categorizes conversations between consumers and dealer sales teams using conversation intelligence;
- Identifies which vehicles were discussed and whether an appointment to test-drive was made;
- Generates action lists that enable sellers to focus follow-up conversations on the highest-value leads;
- Generates action alerts so team specialists can save lost leads when conversations end unsuccessfully;
- Enables users to share conversations with team members and sets status to coordinate actions or next steps;
- Enables outbound click-to-call from leading automotive CRM systems;
- Updates dealer CRM systems with enriched leads as sellers complete each inbound or outbound conversation;
- Enables users to review audio conversations; and
- Uncovers in-the-moment training opportunities.
"Phone calls and texts are the primary communication channels that consumers use to drive the sales pipeline for dealerships. If a dealership is not proactive in how they prioritize and respond to sales opportunities, they are sending business to their competitor," said Matt Muilenburg, Marchex's senior vice president of automotive, in a statement. "Based on the data and feedback we've received from early adopters, it's clear that bringing insights to phone leads is helping dealers prioritize their best leads, recover lost sales, drive greater accountability, and enhance overall sales team performance on the phone."
"We saw our appointment-set rates go up as soon as we started using the Marchex application. Having real-time examples of mishandled conversations made it easy to coach our sales team in the moment, while the conversation is fresh. Our salespeople did meaningfully better, immediately," said Keith McClusky, CEO of McClusky Chevrolet, in a statement. "It's ironic that I spend a lot of money on training, but what I really needed to make that training effective was this simple and affordable product."
