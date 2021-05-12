Incentive Solutions Acquires OneAffiniti

Incentive Solutions, a channel marketing technology provider, has acquired OneAffiniti, a provider of channel incentives management solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This partnership is a direct response to frequent requests from both OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions customers for more comprehensive product offerings," said Mark Herbert, CEO of Incentive Solutions, in a statement. "As a combined entity, our goal is to become one of the global leaders in the channel marketing space with a really innovative, holistic offering for the channel."

"The coming together of these businesses will accelerate innovation," said OneAffiniti's founder and CEO, Joel Montgomery, in a statement. "The technologies will soon talk seamlessly with one another as we develop sophisticated APIs, and this will dramatically improve user experience."