-->
  • May 12, 2021

Incentive Solutions Acquires OneAffiniti

Incentive Solutions, a channel marketing technology provider, has acquired OneAffiniti, a provider of channel incentives management solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"This partnership is a direct response to frequent requests from both OneAffiniti and Incentive Solutions customers for more comprehensive product offerings," said Mark Herbert, CEO of Incentive Solutions, in a statement. "As a combined entity, our goal is to become one of the global leaders in the channel marketing space with a really innovative, holistic offering for the channel."

"The coming together of these businesses will accelerate innovation," said OneAffiniti's founder and CEO, Joel Montgomery, in a statement. "The technologies will soon talk seamlessly with one another as we develop sophisticated APIs, and this will dramatically improve user experience."

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research