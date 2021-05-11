Invoca Launches Invoca for Sales

Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today expanded its conversation intelligence suite with the release of Invoca for Sales, which is designed to improve call conversions and boost agent performance for inbound contact center sales.

Invoca for Sales helps accelerate contact center revenue through the following capabilities:

Increased quality assurance (QA) by automating the analysis of 100 percent of agent conversations;

Automated call scoring;

Immediate insights to quantify agent performance, identify agents who need coaching, and surface interactions that need review right when the call ends;

Visibility into the entire call experience, even when they are transferred between agents, handled by an outsourced call center, or answered at individual locations;

Dynamic, intent-based call routing;

In-platform tools that facilitate collaboration between sales managers and agents; and

Self-coaching as agents can access their own call scorecards, transcripts, and recordings.