Invoca Launches Invoca for Sales
Invoca, a provider of conversation intelligence for revenue teams, today expanded its conversation intelligence suite with the release of Invoca for Sales, which is designed to improve call conversions and boost agent performance for inbound contact center sales.
Invoca for Sales helps accelerate contact center revenue through the following capabilities:
- Increased quality assurance (QA) by automating the analysis of 100 percent of agent conversations;
- Automated call scoring;
- Immediate insights to quantify agent performance, identify agents who need coaching, and surface interactions that need review right when the call ends;
- Visibility into the entire call experience, even when they are transferred between agents, handled by an outsourced call center, or answered at individual locations;
- Dynamic, intent-based call routing;
- In-platform tools that facilitate collaboration between sales managers and agents; and
- Self-coaching as agents can access their own call scorecards, transcripts, and recordings.
"For businesses that sell high-stakes products and services, contact center sales agents play a critical role in today's omnichannel buying journey. The consumer's individual experience with an agent, from their product knowledge to the empathy they demonstrate, has a direct impact on customer acquisition and top-line growth," said Invoca CEO Gregg Johnson in a statement. "Invoca for Sales arms revenue teams with data and tools to create connected online and offline buying experiences, while providing contact center leaders with the visibility and coaching tools to turn every sales agent into their best agent."
"To be successful in new customer acquisition, businesses must be focused on delivering seamless, omnichannel buying experiences, from click to call to conversion," said Jeff Arduino, national sales director at Spectrum Retirement Communities, in a statement. "Invoca helps our distributed sales teams collaborate with marketing like never before, with analytics and tools that help us drive and close more higher-quality leads. With automated QA, we're now getting to insights much faster, meaning that we're spending less time spotting problems and more time solving them."