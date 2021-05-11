Five9 Partners with Neustar to Support STIR/SHAKEN

Five9, a provider of cloud contact center technology, has partnered with Neustar, a global information and identity resolution provider, to support implementation of the U.S. Federal Communication Commission's mandated STIR/SHAKEN call authentication through Neustar's Certified Caller, part of the Trusted Call Solution suite.

The partnership will ensure business continuity for customers ahead of the June 30 deadline for all service providers to implement STIR/SHAKEN to combat unlawful robocalls and illegal call spoofing.

"Customers prefer the phone channel, especially for exchanging complex, urgent or sensitive information," said James Garvert, senior vice president and general manager of communications solutions at Neustar, in a statement. "We're excited to partner with Five9 to ensure their customers' legitimate calls receive the highest possible attestation level so they are not blocked or marked as spam. Industrywide adoption of STIR/SHAKEN will help make the phone safer and restore trust in the phone channel." Jon Peterson, Neustar fellow and primary author of the STIR specifications, added, "Neustar has worked with Five9 over the years in the development of industry standards related to STIR/SHAKEN and is pleased to work together as business partners to bring this important technology into CCaaS."

By leveraging Neustar's Certified Caller, combined with new microservices built on its Hyperscale Architecture, Five9 customers using Five9-provided phone numbers and placing calls to the PSTN network will automatically comply with the STIR/SHAKEN mandate, with no extra cost or action required to achieve A-level attestation of call identity. Five9 has also officially filed as a carrier with the FCC.

"With the delivery of our support for STIR/SHAKEN before the FCC deadline, Five9 has taken a leadership position on this important step in restoring consumer confidence in the phone call," said Five9 Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Rosenberg, in a statement. "We are pleased to partner with Neustar, the leading authority on STIR/SHAKEN, and by opting in to become a certified carrier with the FCC, Five9 has gone above and beyond to give our customers complete confidence that they can deliver outbound voice calls and communication to their customers that is trustworthy."

The STIR/SHAKEN call authentication framework is designed to prevent callers from falsifying, or spoofing, the information displayed on caller ID during incoming calls. STIR/SHAKEN requires that digital certificates validate the caller ID of calls carried over Internet Protocol (IP) networks. This allows spoofed calls to be correctly identified and displayed on caller ID, or detected and stopped before they reach consumers.