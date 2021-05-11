Allego Enhances Conversation Intelligence

Allego, a sales learning and enablement platform provider, has enhanced its integrated Conversation Intelligence product, driving analytics for its suite of comprehensive sales learning and enablement product features.

With Allego Conversation Intelligence, sales teams can automatically capture calls and virtual meetings, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to transcribe interactions across multiple languages, automate coaching, generate alerts, all with a deeper integration with CRM systems and calendars.

The new release of Allego Conversation Intelligence helps users do the following:

Surface and act on coachable moments across large teams using AI by automating the analysis of calls to understand seller behavior and performance and posting point-in-time feedback as text, audio, or video messages.

Improve productivity and post-sale handoff with automated note-taking and highlighting by capturing call summaries, automatically linking to a call's recording in the CRM system, and skimming behavior insights.

Drive efficiencies for managers with automated review flagging, including notifying a manager when a call warrants coaching and flagging best-practice examples to promote to other reps.

Automate content recommendations based on call topics by using AI to provide follow-up content based on call topics or objections expressed and recommend remedial learning content, courses, Flash Drills, and role plays.

Certify rep proficiency using scorecards and inline feedback by posting point-in-time feedback and associating a configurable scorecard with any given call.

Replicate teamwide behaviors with analytics and recommendations for call clips to repurpose as best-practice examples and learning content enriched with knowledge checks and links to other resources.

"Our latest research found more than 67 percent of sales leaders feel it's harder to observe remote sales professionals during calls to provide them with constructive feedback," said Andre Black, chief product officer of Allego, in a statement. "With Conversation Intelligence, reps will receive consistent coaching and relevant feedback, increasing their ability to articulate value and build strong rapport with customers, which results in higher win rates and better buying experiences." "Considering the average sales rep makes 15 calls a day, and each call lasts approximately 15 minutes, it's just not feasible for managers or sales enablement teams to listen to every call to help their team improve. You can't record all these calls with the expectation to listen to them, nor should you," said David Bauders, CEO of SPARXiQ, in a statement. "Allego's new Conversation Intelligence relies on AI to listen to countless hours of calls for you. This offers sales organizations a host of benefits, including better message consistency, more organized customer conversations, shortened onboarding cycles for new reps, and a way to close the knowledge gap when reps leave."

The latest version of Allego Conversation Intelligence is now available as an optional integrated module within the Allego Sales Learning and Enablement Platform or as a stand-alone product.