OptifiNow Integrates with Encompass TPO Connect
OptifiNow, a provider of CRM and marketing automation software, has integrated with the ICE Mortgage Technology platform that focuses on wholesale lenders and third-party originators (TPO).
OptifiNow used the Encompass API to integrate with TPO Connect so lenders can synchronize the TPO Connect and Encompass loan data with their CRM platforms.
The integration enables OptifiNow to synchronize data stored in TPO Connect, including account and contact data. OptifiNow provides seamless access to critical information on TPO customers that can be combined with associated loan data stored in Encompass.
"It was surprising how easy it was to jump in and start building the integration," said John McGee, founder and CEO of OptifiNow, in a statement. "Encompass provided all the documentation we needed and a sandbox environment that allowed us to build very quickly."
The OptifiNow integration to Encompass TPO Connect provides wholesale lenders with insight on customer behaviors and trends that can be used to drive more responsive account management and create more powerful marketing campaigns.
"Mortgage lenders are using this integration to dynamically classify their customers and trigger appropriate marketing sequences," McGee said. "Integrating Encompass TPO connect opens the door for wholesale lenders to build OptifiNow into the sales and marketing machine of their dreams."
