AirSlate Integrates with Procore

airSlate, a provider of workflow automation solutions, has integrated its electronic signature solution, signNow, with Procore's construction management software.

With the integration, Procore customers can create and send documents for signing to multiple recipients, track their completion status, and securely store executed documents all without leaving the Procore platform.

"With economies starting to open back up around the world, we are excited to announce our partnership with Procore," said Scott Owen, vice president of business development and channel at airSlate, in a statement. "Extending Procore's world-class construction and project management solutions with the addition of signNow's e-signature offering will serve to improve collaboration and communication, thus accelerating our mutual customers' business efficiencies and cost savings."

"Procore's platform creates workflows that cross traditional project participant boundaries and project phases, and the signNow integration takes advantage of the platform to provide a collaborative and speedy way for construction professionals to manage and sign documents," said Doug Gibson, business development manager at Procore, in a statement.