Filevine Acquires Outlaw
Filevine, a legal tech platform provider, has acquired Outlaw, a provider of contract management, document creation, editing, and real-time end-to-end collaboration solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With this acquisition, legal teams will be able to add contracts and documents to their workflows.
"When we started to investigate the contract management space, it was obvious that Outlaw was the breakout product on the market. From their easy-to-use workflows and powerful customization for complex documents, they were simply a cut above. By bringing them under the Filevine umbrella, we will help all legal practitioners, whether in the corporate or private practice setting, focus on results rather than dealing with busywork," Filevine CEO Ryan Anderson said in a statement.
"We started Outlaw to build a better way to do corporate contracting from the ground up," said Outlaw CEO Evan Schneyer in a statement. "When Filevine approached us, the synergies were apparent from the start. Integrating Outlaw's tech into Filevine will add substantial value for Filevine's entire user base of 25,000 lawyers. Now, they will have best-in-class contract management with Filevine's leading platform built around workflows, communications, and reporting. This union means a more complete solution, all customized, all for them."