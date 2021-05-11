SpinCar Acquires Pulsar AI

SpinCar, a provider of digital automotive merchandising software and data, has acquired Pulsar AI, creator of a conversational AI platform for the automotive industry. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

By combining Pulsar's virtual sales assistant technology with SpinCar's digital merchandising offering, the company will expand its solution set to drive greater levels of online shopper engagement and lead conversion for auto retailers. The acquisition will enable SpinCar to extend its shopper data and digital content assets into additional dealer communication channels and customer touchpoints. Pulsar's automated communication technology will be integrated into the SpinCar platform.

"Pulsar's team of deep learning specialists, developers, data scientists, linguists, and operations personnel have developed some of the most powerful conversational AI capabilities available today," said Devin Daly, SpinCar's co-founder and CEO, in a statement. "We are thrilled to welcome them to the SpinCar family, and we look forward to leveraging Pulsar's expertise and technology innovations to deliver even greater business results for dealers of all sizes and types. This acquisition will enable us to accelerate our platform expansion efforts to meet growing demand for digital capabilities that deliver more engaging and personalized experiences to vehicle shoppers at every touchpoint."

Pulsar's conversational AI platform leverages machine learning and natural language processing to engage online shoppers in personalized two-way conversations. Pulsar's automated agents can respond to an unlimited number of shopper inquiries via email or text, across more than 40 topic areas.