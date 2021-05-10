WorkWave Acquires Slingshot

WorkWave, a provider of software for field service companies, has acquired Slingshot, a provider of field service customer call center software and outsourced sales, lead, and customer response services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The need to grow their business—to attract, retain, and maximize each customer relationship—is what keeps every field service owner and executive awake at night. Slingshot is not just the market leader at helping its customers grow, it is the only organization of its kind in our industry that has a proven track record of using omnichannel communication software to close more deals for its customers," said David Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, in a statement. "By bringing such an outstanding organization into WorkWave, we will be able to provide unique integrations into our solutions that will increase the unparalleled advantage our customers have over their competition, reinforcing that WorkWave is the premier partner to service organizations."

Slingshot delivers call center software capable of interacting with customers across multiple methods of communication, from phone and SMS to email and chatbot. Slingshot will continue to support its customers operating on non-WorkWave platforms, but new integrations with WorkWave solutions are expected.