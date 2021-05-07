NielsenIQ Launches Byzzer

NielsenIQ, a provider of consumer intelligence, has launched Byzzer to provide actionable insights that help small and emerging consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses drive growth and market share.

The subscription-based platform, powered by NielsenIQ's retail measurement and consumer panel data, gives SMBs access to brand email alerts and market reports that provide immediate answers through self-service.

The Byzzer platform sends weekly brand alerts directly to user inboxes with sales data from more than 90,000 stores and 100,000 households. These alerts identify risks and opportunities related to market share, product distribution, pricing, market performance, and promotion efficiency.

The platform offers more than 30 reports that can translate company performance across multiple markets, retailers, and product characteristics to benchmark sales trends, understand the impact of consumers’ habits on sales, and identify business drivers. Byzzer Smart Reports offer recommended actions to take on price, promotion, assortment, and market expansion.