NielsenIQ Launches Byzzer
NielsenIQ, a provider of consumer intelligence, has launched Byzzer to provide actionable insights that help small and emerging consumer packaged goods (CPG) businesses drive growth and market share.
The subscription-based platform, powered by NielsenIQ's retail measurement and consumer panel data, gives SMBs access to brand email alerts and market reports that provide immediate answers through self-service.
The Byzzer platform sends weekly brand alerts directly to user inboxes with sales data from more than 90,000 stores and 100,000 households. These alerts identify risks and opportunities related to market share, product distribution, pricing, market performance, and promotion efficiency.
The platform offers more than 30 reports that can translate company performance across multiple markets, retailers, and product characteristics to benchmark sales trends, understand the impact of consumers’ habits on sales, and identify business drivers. Byzzer Smart Reports offer recommended actions to take on price, promotion, assortment, and market expansion.
"Data inequality isn't new to retail," said Susan Dunn, NielsenIQ's chief revenue officer, in a statement. "Emerging brands, especially in CPG, are bootstrapping their way to growth when it comes to data because there has never been an opportunity to harness the insights available to larger competitors.
"With this launch, NielsenIQ is evening out the playing field. We created Byzzer to give every SMB the insights to create strategies that win more customers, loyalty, and shelf space. We're sparking a revolution that will infuse the marketplace with brand diversity and fresh, innovative products to consumers," Dunn said.
"When we founded Shameless Pets a few years ago, we knew we had something special," said James Bello, founder and CEO of Shameless Pets, in a statement. "We're unique, authentic, and we live the values we advertise. We knew shoppers would love that. Buyers, though, need to see the data to be convinced. NielsenIQ is finally making that possible for small brands like us by offering accessible, affordable CPG alerts and reports. We're not just able to get on more shelves—we're able to stay there by using the data to be really smart with our trade spend."