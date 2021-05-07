Eventbrite Launches Eventbrite Boost

Eventbrite, a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform provider, has launched Eventbrite Boost, a marketing platform for event organizers.

Eventbrite Boost helps event creators market their experiences, reach new audiences, and grow their attendees. Eventbrite Boost provides tools for event creators to increase their following on social networks, like Instagram and YouTube, create branded emails and marketing materials, promote their events on social media, track ticket sales, and optimize and automate their advertising. Real-time dashboards deliver personalized recommendations on the best marketing campaigns to run based on when people are most likely to buy tickets, and also provide direct insight into how their campaigns are performing. A budget optimizer also ensures advertising dollars are being spent effectively and automatically reallocates spend to the best performing channels.

"We know event creators are eager to market their events, reach new audiences, and increase attendance, especially as they relaunch their in-person event businesses," said Tamara Mendelsohn, chief marketing officer at Eventbrite, in a statement. "There are many different marketing tools available, but none are built specifically to promote events, and it can be intimidating to try to figure out which to use and how to use them. We created Eventbrite Boost to reduce complexity and help event creators save time and money by automating their marketing campaigns so they can grow their audiences while focusing on what they do best: producing and hosting awesome experiences that bring their communities together."

"We're constantly selling tickets on Eventbrite, and now advertising those tickets will be easier than ever thanks to Eventbrite Boost," said David Hermann, social and media manager at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., in a statement. "Eventbrite Boost supports awareness and ticket sales for upcoming events throughout our entire organization, which will be both incredibly helpful and impactful."