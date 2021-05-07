MomentFeed Launches Enhanced Local Photos

MomentFeed has launched Enhanced Local Photos to help multi-location businesses scale and maximize the search engine optimization value of their location-specific images on Google, Apple Maps, Yelp, and other discovery networks.

"Though it may appear straightforward, the DIY approach to local photos isn't really feasible for brands with extensive content libraries to keep updated and optimized across thousands of store locations," said MomentFeed CEO Nick Hedges, in a statement. "MomentFeed elegantly streamlines the entire local photo experience, turning a cumbersome process into a simple way to rise above the competition when consumers search for businesses like theirs."

For each brand store location, the Enhanced Local Photos offering delivers professionally shot local photos, optimized for best practices and SEO, and provides the following: