CallRail Acquires PhoneWagon
CallRail, a marketing analytics and communications tools provider, has acquired PhoneWagon, a call tracking software company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition immediately extends CallRail's market share in the call analytics space. With access to CallRail's wider platform, PhoneWagon customers gain greater visibility into which marketing strategies drive revenue and generate the highest-value leads.
"I'm thrilled to welcome PhoneWagon's customers to CallRail," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing powerful, intuitive, and cost-effective marketing solutions to businesses and their marketing agencies."
CallRail's marketing platform combines marketing analytics and communications, call tracking, multitouch attribution via Form Tracking, automated call transcription, and artificial intelligence-powered call analysis via its Conversation Intelligence product and integrated communication tools through its Lead Center product.
"CallRail and PhoneWagon coming together just makes sense," said Ryan Shank, PhoneWagon's CEO, in a statement. "CallRail has an established track record of proven innovations that serve the specific business needs of its SMB and marketing agency customers, and moving forward, PhoneWagon customers can also benefit from this track record. This acquisition creates even more opportunities for innovation, with the customers being the clear winners."