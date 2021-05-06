CallRail Acquires PhoneWagon

CallRail, a marketing analytics and communications tools provider, has acquired PhoneWagon, a call tracking software company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition immediately extends CallRail's market share in the call analytics space. With access to CallRail's wider platform, PhoneWagon customers gain greater visibility into which marketing strategies drive revenue and generate the highest-value leads.

"I'm thrilled to welcome PhoneWagon's customers to CallRail," said Andy Powell, CEO of CallRail, in a statement. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing powerful, intuitive, and cost-effective marketing solutions to businesses and their marketing agencies."

CallRail's marketing platform combines marketing analytics and communications, call tracking, multitouch attribution via Form Tracking, automated call transcription, and artificial intelligence-powered call analysis via its Conversation Intelligence product and integrated communication tools through its Lead Center product.