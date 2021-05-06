Workbooks Launches Workbooks Data Quality

Workbooks, a provider of cloud-based CRM systems, today launched Workbooks DQ (Data Quality) as part of its CRM suite.

Workbooks DQ incorporates technology from DQ Global, a provider of data quality solutions. The module is fully integrated into the Workbooks platform and provides a range of deduplication and data quality tools.

"We are excited to partner with Workbooks to incorporate our CRM data management capabilities. Workbooks users can now benefit from our advanced Match, Master, and Merge functionality to create and maintain a single customer view, leading to reduced waste, better informed decisions, and better business outcomes," said Martin Doyle, CEO of DQ Global, in a statement.

"With Workbooks DQ, large volumes of duplicate records and inaccurate data are a thing of the past. Teams across the business are able to merge records in bulk, undo the merge if needs be, and dedplicate automatically. This enables businesses to be more efficient and to make informed decisions. With more accurate data comes a better customer experience as the quality of interactions across every touchpoint is enhanced. This new tool is the perfect addition for our mid-market audience looking to optimize their business operations," said John Cheney, CEO of Workbooks, in a statement.