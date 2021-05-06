NetHunt CRM Launches Free Web Forms

NetHunt CRM today launched Web Forms, a free feature that captures inbound leads from web forms automatically.

Web Forms by NetHunt CRM provides a form-building experience and a friction-free form rollout process

"NetHunt continues to grow. We're hungrier and more ambitious than ever, working hard to bring brand new functionality and forge new partnerships," said Andrei Petrik, CEO and co-founder of NetHunt, in a statement. "But last year taught us a lot about how difficult things can get for everybody. In response, we decided to create and provide something, free of charge, which will help support our fellow businesses.

With Web Forms by NetHunt CRM, no registration or coding is required. Web form submissions are stored within the web form builder and accessed by following a unique link. The product also includes a library of free templates and customizable aspects and can match data to remember actions and automatically store web forms. Data is encrypted, and users can share with a direct link, embed it into their websites, or have it pop up as users visit their sites. NetHunt’s web forms work across any device.