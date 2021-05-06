StratiFi and Redtail Announce Integration Partnership

StratiFi, developer of PRISM Rating technology for financial services firms, is partnering with Redtail Technology, a CRM provider for financial advisors.

The integration between StratiFi and RedTail provides users access to StratiFi's PRISM Rating technology, with single sign-on using their Redtail credentials. Client data will automatically sync from Redtail's CRM to StratiFi.