StratiFi and Redtail Announce Integration Partnership
StratiFi, developer of PRISM Rating technology for financial services firms, is partnering with Redtail Technology, a CRM provider for financial advisors.
The integration between StratiFi and RedTail provides users access to StratiFi's PRISM Rating technology, with single sign-on using their Redtail credentials. Client data will automatically sync from Redtail's CRM to StratiFi.
"I am thrilled to announce this integration with Redtail. Our two teams have worked together on this integration to create a very efficient process for advisors to review and address risks with their clients and prospects. This integration enables advisors to easily offer on-going risk analysis as a key component of their practice. The response from our mutual clients has been very positive," said Akhil Lodha, StratiFi's CEO, in a statement.
"Core to our beliefs is that advisors require a streamlined and thoughtful approach when they communicate internally as well as with the investors that they serve," said Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Redtail, in a statement. "It's a given that the appetite for risk differs for all investors depending on where they are in their financial lives. Together with StratiFi, our shared clients will be able to better understand, track, and provide advice and action against current risks facing their portfolios, effortlessly."