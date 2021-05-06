Zmags Launches Interactive Email

Zmags today launched Creator Interactive Email as part of its Creator Content Solutions Suite.

Interactive Email lets companies break free from static email templates. Users can add dynamic merchandizing and rich interactivity, such as opacity and image swap, to any email design, sync with most email service providers (ESPs), and develop emails using features such as unlimited hotspots and multiple buttons per hero banner.

"Email is a powerful tool and can really convert customers when done correctly," said Zmags CEO Dave Powell in a statement. "We've designed a truly unique product in the marketplace that significantly shortens the path to purchase from email. With Creator Interactive Email, marketers can rethink the power of their email campaigns with interactivity that drives revenue."

"Simply put, Creator Interactive Email is a game changer," said Ryan Breen, Zmags' chief technology officer, in a statement. "We set out to make it as easy as possible for ecommerce businesses to get the most out of their emails. Between our support across the ESP market and our intuitive capabilities, businesses can start sending emails almost immediately."