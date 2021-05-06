Zuper Integrates Field Service Management with Zoho
Zuper, provider of a productivity suite for field service management and customer engagement, has expanded its presence in the Zoho ecosystem.
Zuper now integrates with the following Zoho products:
- Zoho CRM;
- Zoho Books;
- Zoho Inventory;
- Zoho Calendar; and
- Zoho Analytics.
"Zoho is a tremendous ecosystem for organizations around the globe to accelerate digital transformation. At Zuper, our goal is to enable and empower service organizations to improve workforce collaboration and offer the best experience to their customers," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper, in a statement. "We compliment the Zoho ecosystem with an industry-leading intelligent field service management to ensure service businesses can offer on-demand and connected customer experience with the best utilization of any distributed field workforce."