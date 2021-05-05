Sitecore Acquires Moosend

Sitecore today announced plans to acquire Moosend, a marketing automation and campaign management platform provider. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The move will allow Sitecore to expand its digital marketing offerings while also accelerating its delivery of an integrated, cloud-based digital experience platform.

"Moosend perfectly complements Sitecore's industry-leading core offering to create a personalization powerhouse for modern enterprises," said Steve Tzikakis, CEO of Sitecore, in a blog post earlier today. "Moosend's state-of-the-art marketing automation and AI-powered customer engagement features will streamline Sitecore's ability to engage, nurture, and convert customer relationships to deliver personalized experiences across every channel. The combined offering will make it easier for marketers to deploy and measure campaigns and automate workflows across the entire customer journey, a game-changer for the majority of brands not yet set up for lifecycle marketing."

The acquisition, along with deals to acquire Boxever and Four51 announced in March, is part of Sitecore's $1.2 billion growth plan.