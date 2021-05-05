Precisely Acquires Infogix
Precisely, a provider of data integrity software, is acquiring data integrity and governance software provider Infogix. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
With Infogix, Precisely is acquiring Data Governance, Data Catalog, and Strategic Data Services that extend its data integrity software portfolio. Infogix also brings highly complementary data quality capabilities.
"As companies seek to position and differentiate themselves for the digital era, they quickly realize that success requires trusted data. Precisely provides that foundation with maximum accuracy, consistency, and context so businesses can make confident data-driven decisions," said Josh Rogers, CEO of Precisely, in a statement. "Infogix is a perfect fit for Precisely, with highly complementary data quality products and services and a leading data governance solution that our customers have been seeking."
"Precisely is the perfect home for Infogix, with complementary products, the largest customer base in the data integrity software space, and the global scale and partner ecosystem to turbocharge our business to the next level," said Early Stephens, CEO of Infogix., in a statement. "At Precisely, the Infogix team will be well-equipped for success in empowering every data consumer with the ability to harness data to drive outcomes that align to overall business objectives."
"Precisely's acquisition of Infogix represents the importance of data intelligence for organizations wanting to achieve trusted data with integrity," said Stewart Bond, research director, for data integration and intelligence software at IDC, in a statement. "Infogix will bring technical, business, relationship, and usage intelligence about data into the Precisely data integrity portfolio, adding another dimension to data integrity and enabling data governance."