Model N Partners with Channelnomics

Model N, a provider of cloud revenue management solutions, today announced a partnership with Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm, to pair Model N's channel solutions with intelligence, planning guidance, assessments, and feedback from Channelnomics.

The partnership will enable joint customers of Model N and Channelnomics to design and develop channel strategies. Combined with Model N's Channel Incentives and Channel Data Management solutions for high tech, Channelnomics' strategic services provide guidance in developing direct and indirect sales programs and implementing processes and systems.