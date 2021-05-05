Model N Partners with Channelnomics
Model N, a provider of cloud revenue management solutions, today announced a partnership with Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm, to pair Model N's channel solutions with intelligence, planning guidance, assessments, and feedback from Channelnomics.
The partnership will enable joint customers of Model N and Channelnomics to design and develop channel strategies. Combined with Model N's Channel Incentives and Channel Data Management solutions for high tech, Channelnomics' strategic services provide guidance in developing direct and indirect sales programs and implementing processes and systems.
"The Model N and Channelnomics offering will help high tech companies improve their ease of doing business in the channel" said Chanan Greenberg, senior vice president and general manager of high tech at Model N, in a statement. "The combined power of best-in-class software from Model N with strategy and consulting from Channelnomics means that high tech firms can adapt their channel strategy and channel programs to better align with hybrid activity-based and outcome-based programs, improve overall channel experience, and tighten financial controls over a variety of rebate, market development funds, and other incentive types. This partnership is truly a win-win scenario for our shared clients."
"For many high tech firms, Model N's Revenue Cloud is the beating heart of a powerful channel sales operation," said Lawrence Walsh, CEO, chief analyst, and founder of Channelnomics, in a statement. "This is precisely why Channelnomics is so excited about our partnership with Model N. We truly believe that the inherent value of the Model N solution, which facilitates profitable channel revenue through advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the cloud, will be further advanced through strategy and consulting services from Channelnomics, ultimately driving increased ROI."