Arist Launches Platform for Text-Based PSAs
Arist, developers of a text messaging platform for education, training, and outreach, has optimized its technology to help users deliver public service announcements (PSAs) via text message.
Backed by behavior science from Stanford University, the updated functionality enables advertising agencies, PR professionals, nonprofits, government organizations, and media companies to send fully customizable and dynamic PSAs to mobile devices.
"Traditional PSAs are static and don't allow audiences to engage with content at the point of delivery," said Arist Co-founder and CEO Michael Ioffe in a statement. "Gaining the attention of today's over-saturated media consumer is difficult, so when organizations get their attention they need to make the most of it. Our new PSA functionality enables organizations to meet audiences where they are, on their mobile devices, enabling them to engage with public service content in a more meaningful way."