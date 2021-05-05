Dun & Bradstreet Launches D&B Rev.Up ABX

Dun & Bradstreet, a provider of business decisioning data and analytics, unveiled D&B Rev.Up, an open and agnostic platform that brings together first- and third-party data, activation capabilities and measurement, on top of its customer data platform (CDP), giving sales and marketing teams a singular view of an account from targeting to revenue.

"As sales and marketing leaders move to shared revenue responsibility, it becomes important to gain a common view of the customer throughout the buying lifecycle," said Stacy Greiner, chief marketing officer at Dun & Bradstreet, in a statement. "We designed D&B Rev.Up ABX to simplify marketing and sales workflows by providing data, targeting, activation, and measurement in one platform, using an open architecture that allows teams to complement and capitalize on existing investments."

D&B Rev.Up ABX takes a channel-agnostic approach that provides a 360-degree view of accounts, contacts, campaigns and sales plays. With D&B's CDP at its core, D&B Rev.Up ABX can ingest and unify first and third-party data and use advanced modeling to build and prioritize audiences that can be syndicated to an existing salestech and martech environment. It also includes a growing ecosystem of connectors and new account-based reporting and attribution.

D&B Rev.Up ABX channels include the following:

D&B Rev.Up ABX for Ads, which enables execution of paid media campaigns through a managed service or self-serve option to buy display ads, with connectors to demand-side platforms (DSPs) or popular social media channels.

D&B Rev.Up ABX for Web, which allows users to deanonymize web visitors to build targeted audiences and create more engaging user experiences through pre-populated forms and personalized content.

D&B Rev.Up ABX for Sales, which enables the creation of targeted audiences for sales teams, rates opportunities, and puts sales plays into action with connectors to salestech solutions.

D&B Rev.Up for Email, which helps build targeted audiences and activate email campaigns with popular marketing automation platforms.

Dun & Bradstreet collaborated with Bombora and Folloze to extend the D&B Rev.Up platform.

Bombora provides comprehensive and ethically sourced intent data built around a taxonomy of more than 7,000 third-party intent topics. Bombora's topic taxonomy will be integrated into D&B Hoovers to give customers more options for their intent data needs. Customers will be able to use Dun & Bradstreet's 3,500 topics, Dun & Bradstreet's custom models, or Bombora's taxonomy to find in-market buyers in the D&B Hoovers platform.

"From the beginning, Bombora's mission has been to deliver data that tells sales and marketing teams what customers want along with the ability to act in concert on those insights," said Erik Matlick, founder and CEO of Bombora, in a statement. "Collaborating with Dun & Bradstreet, a company that effectively created the business information category, as they launch solutions aimed at creating a common view of a customer is a major step forward for us in the industry."

Folloze brings Dun & Bradstreet data to life by empowering marketing teams to create and launch data-powered personalized omnichannel experiences across the entire buyer journey. Key Folloze Buyer Experience capabilities are included in all Rev.Up ABX solutions, allowing Folloze to capture comprehensive first-party account and individual behavior analytics that feed back into the CDP for improved insight and further targeting. In addition, Folloze will orchestrate targeted campaign activities across the revenue teams including sales, account development and channel.