Microsoft Launches Goals in Power BI and Integrations for Dynamics Customer Insights

Microsoft today introduced Goals in Power BI and integrations between Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Microsoft Advertising during the annual Microsoft Business Applications Summit.

Goals?in Power BI is a data-driven, collaborative, and adaptable way to measure key business metrics and goals built directly on top of Power BI. Users can set?high-level goals, delegate tasks, and create scorecards to further enhance data culture by promoting accountability, alignment, and visibility with every part of their organization.

"Goals enables teams to easily curate business metrics that matter most and aggregate them in a unified view. From there, teams can measure progress against their goals, proactively share updates with their teammates, and dive deeper into their data when something needs further analysis," said Alysa Taylor, corporate vice president of business applications and industry at Microsoft. "With Microsoft Power Platform, anyone can solve business challenges with low-code apps, or automate common processes at scale, across departments, or on one's desktop. Barriers that have blocked innovation and productivity for years are removed."

Meanwhile, the integration between Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Microsoft Advertising allows advertisers using Dynamics 365 Customer Insights to access rich, unified first-party data, manage?customer?segments, nd scale?across ad platforms. With it, companies can now?export insights, such as?segments, churn analysis, and product recommendations, directly to?Microsoft?Audience Network and other popular?third-party?destinations,?including Google Ads,?Marketo, MailChimp,dotdigital, SendGrid, and Autopilot. These insights are made possible with?Dynamics 365 Marketing.

"With the combined power of Dynamics 365 Customer Insights and Dynamics 365 Marketing, organizations can deeply understand customer behavior and intent and leverage real-time insights to personalize journeys at scale, unlocking new ways to attract, engage, and delight customers with a more human and empathetic approach," Taylor said.