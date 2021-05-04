-->
Paytronix Integrates with Google

Paytronix Systems is integrating its Paytronix Order & Delivery with Google Search and Google Maps, enabling restaurants to offer consumers a way to order food directly through the Google apps.

Participating restaurants receive online orders for pickup or delivery directly from Google. Guests simply search for the restaurant and tap the Order Online button on the restaurant's business profile on Search and Maps. From here, the restaurant menu appears, and they can place their order and checkout, all directly on Google.

"As online ordering adoption continues to grow, Paytronix is making it easier for restaurants and their guests to order across Google surfaces," said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix, in a statement. "Online ordering continues to grow, even as people are returning to in-person dining. Consumers have discovered how convenient it is to order food digitally, and now they are looking for ways to make that experience faster and easier."

