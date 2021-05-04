Forrester Updates B2B Revenue Waterfall

Forrester has released the latest version of its B2B Revenue Waterfall (formerly the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall) to help companies plan and measure progress against new and existing customer opportunities.

Unveiled at the Forrester B2B Summit North America, the updated model will help firms accelerate opportunity development and revenue growth by driving new pipeline and revenue opportunities in current accounts, turning buyers into advocates, and fueling demand generation activities, such as attracting net new buyers' attention and accelerating deal closing.

The latest iteration of the B2B Revenue Waterfall expands on the Demand Unit Waterfall to target buying groups and consider existing clients in the overall demand plan. Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall adds renewal, cross-sell, and upsell opportunities as new opportunity types in the target opportunities stage.