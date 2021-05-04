Forrester Updates B2B Revenue Waterfall
Forrester has released the latest version of its B2B Revenue Waterfall (formerly the SiriusDecisions Demand Unit Waterfall) to help companies plan and measure progress against new and existing customer opportunities.
Unveiled at the Forrester B2B Summit North America, the updated model will help firms accelerate opportunity development and revenue growth by driving new pipeline and revenue opportunities in current accounts, turning buyers into advocates, and fueling demand generation activities, such as attracting net new buyers' attention and accelerating deal closing.
The latest iteration of the B2B Revenue Waterfall expands on the Demand Unit Waterfall to target buying groups and consider existing clients in the overall demand plan. Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall adds renewal, cross-sell, and upsell opportunities as new opportunity types in the target opportunities stage.
"The new role of marketing and sales is to help buyers progress through their buying journey, not push leads through a funnel or pipeline," said Monica Behncke, a vice president and group research director at Forrester, in a statement. "Forrester's B2B Revenue Waterfall broadens the demand mix to include both new and current customer sales opportunities to drive the performance of organizations' revenue engines. New B2B opportunities can cycle down through the Revenue Waterfall in a way that optimizes marketing and selling resources, while successful won deals are recycled back up to become retention and upsell opportunities. This offers B2B organizations holistic and consistent insights into what their overall business health looks like."