MessageGears Adds FastCache and Visual Segmentation to Segment
MessageGears, a marketing software company, has updated MessageGears Segment with a new FastCache feature and updates to the Visual Segmentation suite of tools that allows marketers to access cloud data stores directly, group customers using a visual drag-and-drop interface, and test customer segmentations in seconds.
With FastCache, MessageGears Segment users can leverage the software's native integration to leading cloud data stores, including Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift. Users can build out Blueprints, test segmentations with a starting population, and begin testing with cached counts.
"B2C Marketers know they need to be able to access and utilize customer data faster and more effectively than ever before to keep up with constantly changing consumer behaviors," said Nicholas Ziech-Lopez, senior director of product marketing at MessageGears, in a statement. "Our 2021 B2C Digital Marketing Trends report uncovered that marketers' top strategies for success in 2021 include better access to customer data and technology that integrates messaging across channels. FastCache and Visual Segmentation give customers the ability to access and segment data faster than ever."