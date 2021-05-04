MessageGears Adds FastCache and Visual Segmentation to Segment

MessageGears, a marketing software company, has updated MessageGears Segment with a new FastCache feature and updates to the Visual Segmentation suite of tools that allows marketers to access cloud data stores directly, group customers using a visual drag-and-drop interface, and test customer segmentations in seconds.

With FastCache, MessageGears Segment users can leverage the software's native integration to leading cloud data stores, including Snowflake, Google BigQuery, and Amazon Redshift. Users can build out Blueprints, test segmentations with a starting population, and begin testing with cached counts.