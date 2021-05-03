Sprinklr Launches Sprinklr for Higher Education
Sprinklr, providers of a customer experience management platform, today released Sprinklr for Higher Education, a pre-configured, artificial intelligence-powered offering that helps colleges and universities reach, engage, and listen to their communities across digital channels.
Sprinklr for Higher Education ;helps colleges and universities do the following:
- Identify the topics that matter most to their communities, gaining a real-time understanding of key issues, student satisfaction, and alumni loyalty to inform budget decisions, improve content strategy, and understand the impact of current campaigns.
- Optimize operations and reduce costs by automating publishing with Sprinklr's Smart Response suggestions.
- Automate routing of messages to the appropriate employee;
- Plan, publish, and measure branded content across digital channels.
- Collaborate across departments; and
- Protect the school's reputation, stopping crises before they go viral with Sprinklr's AI alerts that detect potential issues at the earliest stage across digital channels.
"We took a deep dive into every aspect of Sprinklr, broadly assessed more than a dozen competitor offerings, and found that the depth of Sprinklr's listening capabilities and its artificial intelligence are by far the best on the market to address our innovative approach to research and teaching," said Jameson Hayes, director of the Public Opinion Lab at the University of Alabama, in a statement.
"The daily management of digital channels is increasingly important and challenging for higher education institutions that are trying to boost their reputation, improve the student experience, and increase revenue," said Vivek Kundra, Sprinklr's chief operating officer, in a statement. "By training our AI model on higher education data, we created an offering that is purpose-built to tackle the latest challenges for universities. We're excited to empower institutions with a complete platform to reach their business goals and improve the student, alumni, and faculty experience."