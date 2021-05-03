Sprinklr Launches Sprinklr for Higher Education

Sprinklr, providers of a customer experience management platform, today released Sprinklr for Higher Education, a pre-configured, artificial intelligence-powered offering that helps colleges and universities reach, engage, and listen to their communities across digital channels.

Sprinklr for Higher Education ;helps colleges and universities do the following:

Identify the topics that matter most to their communities, gaining a real-time understanding of key issues, student satisfaction, and alumni loyalty to inform budget decisions, improve content strategy, and understand the impact of current campaigns.

Optimize operations and reduce costs by automating publishing with Sprinklr's Smart Response suggestions.

Automate routing of messages to the appropriate employee;

Plan, publish, and measure branded content across digital channels.

Collaborate across departments; and

Protect the school's reputation, stopping crises before they go viral with Sprinklr's AI alerts that detect potential issues at the earliest stage across digital channels.