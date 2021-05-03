RollWorks Introduces Journey Stages

RollWorks today introduced Journey Stages as part of the RollWorks account-based platform that gives B2B marketing and sales teams deeper insight into the impact of go-to-market activities on account progression.

Journey Stages helps teams discover where their accounts are in their buying journeys, activate stage-specific multichannel campaigns, and measure the effectiveness of their account-based marketing programs.

<p"We're eager to bring this robust set of identification and measurement features to market," said Justin Cooperman, vice president of product at RollWorks, in a statement. "With Journey Stages and additional journey functionality shortly to come, RollWorks gives marketers a new layer of end-to-end insights to help them better understand the impact of their account-based campaigns, enabling finer tuning of their ABM programs for pipeline progression and revenue growth."

RollWorks Journey Stages allows users to do the following: