UrVenue Partners with Satisfi Labs on Hospitality Virtual Assistant

Hospitality technology company UrVenue has partnered with conversational artificial Iintelligence (AI) platform provider Satisfi Labs to launch UV Chat, a contactless customer service and booking chatbot that hospitality companies can implement within all of their digital touchpoints, including guest apps, websites, on-property kiosks, and other messaging platforms.

UrVenue's Enterprise Knowledge Base has been optimized to serve AI engines for hospitality chatbots and voice assistants. Satisfi Labs' natural language processing helps deliver information that cannot be found on search engines and enables bookings directly in chat for resort inventory, such as tickets and shows, reservations, rentals, packages, and other experiences.

"This is a turnkey partner solution that effectively responds to the rapidly-evolving conditions and expectations of the industry for contactless and seamless booking journeys," said Deron Pearson, CEO of UrVenue, in a statement. "The difference between our conversational AI and other chatbots is our ability to engage guests through real-time commerce, not just customer service," said Don White, CEO and co-founder of Satisfi Labs, in a statement. "We're proud UrVenue can leverage our solution which has undergone rigorous hospitality-specific machine learning, providing speed to market for any hospitality brand or property."

The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa is piloting UV Chat. The chatbot, known as "Breeze" named for the resort's close proximity to the bay, is available to help guests with instant answers to questions about the resort, suggestions on experiences available, and safety protocols.