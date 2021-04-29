CoreDial Releases CoreNexa 7.0

CoreDial, a provider of cloud communications, video collaboration, and contact center solutions, today released CoreNexa 7.0, its voice, video, messaging and collaboration solution.

CoreNexa 7.0 was built as a collaboration platform for businesses of all sizes. It combines a built-in softphone, HD video, messaging with chat and SMS, meetings, virtual rooms, contacts with presence, contacts and calendar integration with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace, single sign-on, screen sharing, and more. CoreNexa 7.0 can satisfy remote and hybrid cloud deployments,

"When businesses were abruptly forced to transition to working from home in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were also forced to quickly find and deploy short-term point solutions, including video conferencing and collaboration technologies," said lan Rihm, CoreDial's CEO, in a statement. "Now that businesses and their workforces have learned to adapt and be agile, they are looking for a better solution for seamless communications, collaboration, and employee engagement. CoreNexa 7.0 is not only optimized to solve for the challenges of today's modern workforce, but to also provide a highly scalable and exciting path for long-term success with video and collaboration."

"A single platform that can provide a multitude of business communications services, including video and collaboration, makes tremendous sense," said Robert Arnold, principal analyst for Connected Work at Frost & Sullivan, in a statement. "Our research indicates that the demand for feature-rich meetings, chat, video, and collaboration services will continue to escalate over the next several years. Integrating these advanced features with CoreDial's proven unified communications capabilities gives channel partners a comprehensive communications platform that should remain relevant for years to come."