Crownpeak and ilumino Partner to Advance Digital Accessibility

Crownpeak, a digital experience platform provider, and ilumino, a digital accessibility services and consulting firm, are teaming up to help companies accelerate digital accessibility goals and simplify the formation and execution of digital governance programs.

Crownpeak and ilumino together are offering a single, integrated solution that combines Crownpeak's Digital Quality Management (DQM) technology—providing automated scanning and auditing against Web Content Accessibility Guidelines—with ilumino's expert services.