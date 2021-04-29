Crownpeak and ilumino Partner to Advance Digital Accessibility
Crownpeak, a digital experience platform provider, and ilumino, a digital accessibility services and consulting firm, are teaming up to help companies accelerate digital accessibility goals and simplify the formation and execution of digital governance programs.
Crownpeak and ilumino together are offering a single, integrated solution that combines Crownpeak's Digital Quality Management (DQM) technology—providing automated scanning and auditing against Web Content Accessibility Guidelines—with ilumino's expert services.
"Making the web more accessible to all is an imperative everyone can agree on, but challenges related to cost, complexity, and knowledge gaps often hold companies back," said Chris Sigala, general manager of Crownpeak's digital quality management business, in a statement. "Crownpeak + ilumino resolves these issues. We're encouraged by the results we've seen from the partnership in a relatively short amount of time as large organizations are realizing immense value and impact by leveraging the strengths of both organizations in powering their digital accessibility programs."
"All too often, when it comes to accessibility testing, companies receive one-and-done reports on violations with no real consideration of the company's technical resources or its ability to actually act on the findings," said Mark Reardon, CEO of ilumino, in a statement. "So benefits achieved are often just temporary. Crownpeak + ilumino offers a better solution and, importantly, a path toward continual compliance. Our partnership combines the scalability of Crownpeak's software platform with our expert manual consulting services. Together, we offer organizations a global solution for their digital monitoring and compliance needs, all within the unique confines of their established branding and marketing, and all aimed at providing more inclusive digital experiences."