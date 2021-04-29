Brierly Updates LoyaltyOnDemand

Brierley, a customer loyalty and engagement company, has updated LoyaltyOnDemand, its customer loyalty management platform, with a new user interface for self-service configuration of loyalty programs and promotions and new insights and analytics tools.

"Brierley is growing rapidly on a global scale as brands seek to form more meaningful relationships with their best customers. Loyalty is evolving in new and interesting ways in different economies worldwide. Our global clients require sophistication and flexibility from us. That's why Brierley continues to innovate and expand LoyaltyOnDemand capabilities," said John Pedini, Brierley's chief marketing officer, in a statement.