Adobe Adds to Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit

Adobe launched a series of products designed to work in the Adobe Experience Cloud and a partnership with FedEx at its Adobe Summit virtual user conference this week.

The new products are Adobe Journey Optimizer; Adobe Customer Journey Analytics; a real-time Customer Data Platform (CDP); and a Marketing System of Record through the integration of Workfront and the Adobe Experience Platform.

"The pandemic has shown that brands that put a laser focus on customer experience management come out in front," said Anil Chakravarthy, Adobe's executive vice president and general manager of digital experience business and worldwide field operations. "Adobe Experience Cloudm with its new innovations released today, is bringing businesses closer to their customers, enabling them to deliver the best digital experiences at speed and scale."

Adobe Journey Optimizer is designed to help marketers optimize the customer journey across outbound or inbound customer touchpoints by enabling them to listen to customer signals and use intelligent decisioning to anticipate and deliver the most relevant journey at scale.

Adobe Customer Journey Analytics is designed to enable companies to integrate and standardize their online and offline customer data, enabling anyone—not just data scientists—to visualize it to better understand the entire journey. The application now features a new intelligent alerts capability and mobile dashboards.

Adobe Real-time CDP, now available in B2B and B2C editions, is designed to replace data from third-party cookies, which web browsers are phasing out. Real-Time CDP is designed to help companies use first-party data for customer acquisition and engagement. The B2B edition of Adobe Real-time CDP enables customers to bring in account profiles for complete customer intelligence. With it, companies can combine first-party web, mobile app, and media data coming from interactions, such as web browsing activity, as well as emails or phone numbers from customers who opt in through the company website. Companies can use Adobe Target to personalize experiences, refining customer profiles as additional data is gathered.

The new Marketing System of Record leverages the technology Adobe gained through its acquisition of Workfront in November. The application is designed to be a single source of truth for connecting and managing work across the entire marketing lifecycle.

Adobe also added to Adobe Experience Manager (AEM), supplementing it with headless content management system (CMS) capabilities to deliver immersive content as data over APIs and bring advanced artificial intelligence to content automation. AEM also now features graphQL support and optimized content suggestions delivered from Adobe Sensei, the company's artificial intelligence engine.

New Adobe Experience Manager Assets Essentials are designed to provide default asset management across all Adobe Experience Cloud applications.

Also new is the Adobe Experience Platform Collection Enterprise, a solution that enables companies to use Adobe's edge network for collecting data and sending it wherever it needs to go, using data collection SDKs.

Adobe also added AI to Adobe Commerce (formerly Magento) to provide intelligent search and visual recommendations. Adobe Commerce is also going headless and has been integrated with e-the Adobe Sign e-signature application at checkout and with FedEx, Paypal, and Wayflyer.

Adobe also integrated Adobe Sign with its with Marketo Engage platform, allowing for document approval and signature within marketing workflow automation, and with Microsoft Teams, bringing Sign into meeting chat and approval workflows.

Adobe Summit attendees also witnessed the launch of a multi-year collaboration with FedEx that starts with the integration of ShopRunner, an e-commerce platform and subsidiary of FedEx Services, with Adobe Commerce.

Through the partnership, companies can offer free two-day shipping and seamless checkout and returns. The integration will give Adobe merchants access to FedEx post-purchase logistics intelligence, from which they can derive customer insights and help improve logistics.

"We're proud to partner with FedEx to unlock a new era of e-commerce experiences built on innovation, speed, and convenience that enable our joint customers to compete and win in the digital-first economy," said Shantanu Narayen, chairman, president, and CEO of Adobe.