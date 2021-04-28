Acxiom Becomes a Google Cloud Partner

Acxiom, a customer intelligence company, today announced a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to provide Acxiom marketing solutions for customers on Google Cloud.

This partnership combines Google Cloud's global infrastructure, machine learning, and artificial intelligence technology with Acxiom's customer data management solutions and diverse data sets.

"The need for data to be easily accessible in the cloud and integrated with end user marketing tools that provide key business insights is at an all-time high," said David Skinner, chief strategy officer at Acxiom, in a statement. "This partnership allows us to develop deeper analytics and market-leading data management capabilities while providing our clients the flexibility that cloud-based solutions offer. As a Google Cloud partner, we look forward to developing and delivering our innovative data management solutions in the cloud for many years to come."

"By deploying its datasets and solutions on Google Cloud, Acxiom is making it very easy for customers to access and manage vast quantities of data, and to maximize its value with cloud capabilities in data blending, AI, and analytics," said Gia Winters, director of cloud sales at Google Cloud, in a statement.